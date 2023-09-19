Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar has assured that he will handle the disqualification pleas against Shiv Sena MLAs with neither unnecessary delay nor undue haste to ensure that justice prevails

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra speaker Rahul Narwekar promises timely resolution of disqualification pleas x 00:00

Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar has assured that he will handle the disqualification pleas against Shiv Sena MLAs with neither unnecessary delay nor undue haste to ensure that justice prevails. Narwekar's statement comes in response to the Supreme Court's directive, which asked him to establish a timeline within a week for the resolution of the disqualification petitions filed against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Shiv Sena MLAs supporting him.

Narwekar, in a press interaction on Monday evening, expressed his commitment to a fair and timely decision. He stated, "I am not aware of it (SC comments). I am not interested in delaying this matter nor am I going to hurry which will result in a miscarriage of justice."

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding the Supreme Court's observation that "apparently nothing has been done so far despite its direction for deciding the pleas within a reasonable time," Narwekar indicated that he would follow the rules and constitutional provisions to ensure a swift resolution. He mentioned not having received a copy of the Supreme Court order and stated, "I will be able to comment only after perusing the court order."

Narwekar emphasized his dedication to a prompt resolution, saying, "You can rest assured that a decision will be taken at the earliest possible time."

While he refrained from disclosing the number of pending disqualification petitions, Narwekar affirmed that he is diligently working towards a timely verdict. He also referred to the Supreme Court's May 11 ruling on the Maharashtra political crisis, which directed him to decide on the disqualification petitions within a reasonable timeframe.

Also read: PM Modi, Maharashtra CM Shinde greet people on Ganesh Chaturthi

The Supreme Court's intervention came after the Uddhav Thackeray faction sought direction to the state assembly speaker to expedite the adjudication of the disqualification petitions. The plea alleged deliberate delays by Speaker Rahul Narwekar, despite the Supreme Court's earlier verdict.

In May 2022, the Supreme Court had upheld Eknath Shinde's position as Chief Minister, as the MVA coalition government led by Uddhav Thackeray had faced a rebellion and a subsequent resignation without a floor test. Shinde, who had initiated the rebellion, later aligned with the BJP to form a new government.

The situation remains fluid, with Narwekar committed to a timely resolution of the disqualification petitions while ensuring due process is followed. (With inputs from PTI)