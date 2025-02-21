The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has started the SSC Class 10 board exams today. Over 16 lakh students are appearing across 5,130 centres, with strict security measures in place to prevent malpractices.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has commenced the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examinations today, with 16,11,610 students appearing across the state. The exams are being conducted at 5,130 centres, marking a crucial milestone for thousands of students.

According to MSBSHSE officials, this year’s student registrations include 8,64,120 boys, 7,47,471 girls, and 19 transgender candidates. The number of candidates has increased by 2,165 compared to the previous year.

Students arrive at Anjuman Islam exam centre, Kurla West, Mumbai, for the SSC exam.



Mumbai leads with the highest number of students

Among the various divisions, Mumbai has the highest number of students sitting for the exams, with 3,60,317 candidates. Pune follows with 2,75,004 students, while Nashik has 2,02,613 candidates. Other divisions include:

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar: 1,89,379 students

Amravati: 1,63,714 students

Nagpur: 1,51,509 students

Kolhapur: 1,32,672 students

Latur: 1,09,004 students

Konkan: 27,398 students

Tight security and strict measures to prevent malpractices

To ensure a smooth and fair examination process, authorities have put stringent measures in place to prevent cheating. Staff at 701 examination centres have been entirely replaced to avoid any misconduct. This includes:

139 centres in Pune

93 in Nashik

86 in Nagpur

54 in Kolhapur

59 in Latur

18 in Mumbai

Additionally, district administrations have deployed drone cameras for surveillance at select examination centres to monitor any suspicious activity.

Mobile tracking and video documentation

To further strengthen security, 1.8 lakh staff members have been deployed across examination centres. Those responsible for transporting question papers to exam halls will be tracked via mobile GPS. They have also been instructed to record videos of the question paper handover process to the exam centre directors.

Counselling helplines for students and parents

Recognising the stress that board exams bring, the Maharashtra education board has set up counselling services from 8 AM to 8 PM for students and parents. Those in need of guidance or support can reach out to counsellors on the following helpline numbers:

9011302997, 8263876896, 8767753069, 7387400970, 9834084593, 8329230022, and 9552982115.

With all arrangements in place, students across Maharashtra begin their SSC journey today, starting with language papers. Authorities have urged students to focus on their studies and avoid distractions as they take this crucial step in their academic careers.