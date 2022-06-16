Maharashtra: SSC exam results to be declared tomorrow

Breaking News
Thane: Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale gets bail in Atrocities Act case
Updated on: 16 June,2022 09:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The results will be announced online on the official websites www.maharesult.nic.in and www.sscresult.mkcl.org at 1 pm on Friday

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Maharashtra State Board for Second and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results of the Class 10 board examination on Friday, an official said on Thursday.

"The results will be announced online on the official websites www.maharesult.nic.in and www.sscresult.mkcl.org at 1 pm on Friday," he said.




Over 16 lakh students appeared for the SSC board examination conducted in March-April this year.


