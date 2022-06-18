Struggling with financial security, moving back to their hometowns, and even loss of their loved ones could not deter these students from doing their best

Reena Pal, a student of RVES who scored 90 per cent marks. Reena Pal’s parents lost their jobs in 2020. Pic/Satej Shinde

Some lost their parents, some migrated after the lockdown and some had to find a job during the pandemic to sustain themselves, some have come out of traumatic family situations, and yet, despite all odds, these students have aced the SSC exam this year.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Amid adversity, some students ace exams with flying colours

Karishma Verma and Sagar Dongre are among 10 students from Sneha Sadan Orphanage in Andheri who cleared the exam. Karishma, who has had a very traumatic family background, grew up in Senha Sadam. She managed to overcome her past with the help of the sisters there as well as her teachers at Sunflower Secondary School in Andheri. Karishma, who scored 79 per cent, said, “I expected to score around 75 per cent. I’m happy I could score more than that. It is a very happy moment and I shared it with my friends and sisters at Sneha Sadan. I want to be independent and pursue higher education now.”

