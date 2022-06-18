Some lost their parents, some migrated after the lockdown and some had to find a job during the pandemic to sustain themselves, some have come out of traumatic family situations, and yet, despite all odds, these students have aced the SSC exam this year.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Amid adversity, some students ace exams with flying colours
Karishma Verma and Sagar Dongre are among 10 students from Sneha Sadan Orphanage in Andheri who cleared the exam. Karishma, who has had a very traumatic family background, grew up in Senha Sadam. She managed to overcome her past with the help of the sisters there as well as her teachers at Sunflower Secondary School in Andheri. Karishma, who scored 79 per cent, said, “I expected to score around 75 per cent. I’m happy I could score more than that. It is a very happy moment and I shared it with my friends and sisters at Sneha Sadan. I want to be independent and pursue higher education now.”
Sagar, on the other hand, did not expect to score even 60 per cent but did bag 73.80 per cent. “I could not study well. I hardly understood what was being taught in the online class. I read what teachers asked me to at the last minute,” said Sagar, a student of Shramik Vidyalaya, Jogeshwari, who wants to be a lab technician in future. Students of Rishi Valmiki Eco-School (RVES) in Goregaon are another set of examples of how one can pursue their goals despite difficult times and hurdles.
Reena Pal’s parents lost their jobs in 2020. After struggling for an entire year, they had to go back to their hometown in Uttar Pradesh. Between April to June 2021, Reena had a tough time studying and attending online classes. “Most of the time there was a power cut so the phone ran out of battery. There were network troubles too. But my teachers were very patient and helpful. After coming back, I could cope with my studies and complete it on time. I am happy that I managed to score 90 per cent,” she said.
The situation was not any better for Harshada too whose father was unwell, leading to loss of his job and a subsequent financial crisis for the family. Harshada was forced to quit school and take up a job at a bangle-making company. “I was persuaded by my teachers and principal at RVES to let me appear for the SSC exam. They trusted me. It went well and I managed to score 64 per cent. I wish to pursue nursing or hospital management after HSC,” she said.
RVES Principal Nikita Pimple said, “The pandemic is still taking its toll on most of us and some kids even migrated to faraway places from school and home. Parents are still struggling to make ends meet. Over 25 per cent of our students had migrated while 50 per cent suffered from financial crisis. Yet our entire batch of 36 children not only passed the board exams but exceeded our expectations. We are really proud of our students.”