Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Over 10,000 students from Mumbai division score more than 90 per cent

Updated on: 18 June,2022 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Ayush Patil and his classmate Ojas Yadav, both students of Dadar’s Balmohan Vidyamandir, managed to breach 99 per cent, missing the 100 per cent mark by a very small margin. Ojas scored 99.04 per cent

Sairaj Parab from Sankalp English School scored 96 per cent but wants to apply for re-evaluation (right) Ayush Patil from Balmohan Vidyamandir scored 99 per cent


The pandemic, tension of the SSC exam, fear and losing practise of completing lengthy exam papers in three hours - 10,764 pupils from the Mumbai divisional board managed to get more than 90 per cent despite all this. mid-day spoke to two of them. Ayush Patil and his classmate Ojas Yadav, both students of Dadar’s Balmohan Vidyamandir, managed to breach 99 per cent, missing the 100 per cent mark by a very small margin. Ojas scored 99.04 per cent.

