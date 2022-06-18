Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Over 10,000 students from Mumbai division score more than 90 per cent

Ayush Patil and his classmate Ojas Yadav, both students of Dadar’s Balmohan Vidyamandir, managed to breach 99 per cent, missing the 100 per cent mark by a very small margin. Ojas scored 99.04 per cent

The pandemic, tension of the SSC exam, fear and losing practise of completing lengthy exam papers in three hours - 10,764 pupils from the Mumbai divisional board managed to get more than 90 per cent despite all this. mid-day spoke to two of them. Ayush Patil and his classmate Ojas Yadav, both students of Dadar’s Balmohan Vidyamandir, managed to breach 99 per cent, missing the 100 per cent mark by a very small margin. Ojas scored 99.04 per cent.