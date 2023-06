Results of the first batch of Std X students after the COVID era sees 3.3 per cent dip in pass percentage

Students of the school capture their moment of joy. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

Listen to this article Maharashtra SSC results 2023 declared: Post-pandemic class struggles x 00:00

The state’s as well as the Mumbai division’s pass percentage of Std X board result dropped by over 3 per cent, as compared to the previous year. The state board chief said the major reason behind the drop was the pandemic’s impact on students’ writing and learning abilities.