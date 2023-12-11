Maharashtra: Starving for five days, 20 tribals make daring escape from slavery

But police negligence almost derails their brave attempt; in first of our four-part investigative series, we dive deep into why cases of the disgusting practice have been on the rise all around Mumbai

The tribals staging a sit-in protest at Newasa police station; (right) the car of the accused Pankaj Khatik blocked the way of a pick-up van carrying bonded labourers in Ahmednagar. Pics/Hanif Patel

A group of 20 tribals were held captive by Pankaj Khatik in Ahmednagar They endured nearly five days without food while working in Khatik’s sugarcane field When they attempted to return, Khatik intercepted their pickup van, causing a standoff

A group of 20 tribals, including minors from the Katkari tribe in Igatpuri taluka, were held captive by Pankaj Khatik in Ahmednagar district. They endured nearly five days without food while working in Khatik’s sugarcane field. When they attempted to return home, Khatik intercepted their pickup van at night, causing a standoff. One victim managed to reach a local police station in Ahmednagar, but initially, the case wasn’t taken seriously, leading to a flawed FIR.

Later, the necessary Acts were enforced as the situation escalated with all the victims gathering at Newasa police station, staging a sit-in protest on the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday nights last week. Following the issue's escalation, Newasa police station's in-charge, Shivaji Dohifade, faces a departmental inquiry initiated after legislators raised the matter during the ongoing Winter session in Nagpur.

Unseasonal rains destroyed the shelters of bonded labourers at their workplace. Pic/Hanif Patel

Tribal activists demanded Dohifade's suspension and make him a co-accused under Section 4 of the SCST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Gokul Hilam, a tribal activist, told mid-day, "Five tribal families, 20 members in total, were given a mere Rs 2,000 per head after Diwali to cut sugarcane in Pankaj Khatik's fields in Patharwala village. Among them, 12 were bonded labourers and the rest were children accompanying them. They were from the Katkari community of Kawnai village in Igatpuri taluka. Nashik district."

Tribals at Tahsildar office. Pics/Hanif Patel

"They were promised payment after work, but their belongings and food were destroyed by unseasonal rains. When they asked Khatik for help, he callously refused," said Hilam.

"After days of starvation, the families decided to return home. To rescue them, I booked a pick-up van and travelled 194 km to Patharwala village," Hilam continued.

Superintendent Rakesh Ola and Pankaj Khatik, the accused

"On December 7, as they tried to leave, Khatik blocked their way, threatening the van driver and refusing passage," Hilam said. "I told him he could be booked under the BLSA Act, but he ignored it, claiming the police wouldn't act. Feeling helpless, I dialled emergency number 112 and rushed to Kukana police station, 4 km away, seeking assistance."

One police station to another

Hilam explained the sequence of events, "I went from one police station to another. The police control room contacted me, but I was en route to Newasa. Unfortunately, Inspector Shivaji Dohifade there wasn't cooperative. I had to involve our leader, Vivek Pandit, who spoke to Dohifade. Despite the seriousness, he only instructed his officers to file an FIR under IPC sections."

Tribals standing in a group outside Newasa police station. Pics/Hanif Patel

Sit-in protest whole night

Once Khatik realised the issue had reached the police station, he backed off, allowing the van to leave. “We gathered all the victims at Newasa police station, continuing our sit-in protest," said Hilam. "When Dohifade learned of our protest demanding the invocation of the BLSA Act and Atrocities Act, at 5.45 am on Friday, he updated the General Diary, adding the missing Acts to the FIR filed at 2.11 am," Hilam said.

MLC at ongoing winter session of Maharashtra Legislative Council

Tribal leader speaks

Vivek Pandit, chairperson of the Tribal Development Review Committee in Maharashtra, expressed grave concerns, "The situation involves the Katkari tribals, coerced into sugarcane cutting, restrained from leaving their workplace, which constitutes an offence under the BLSA Act and Atrocities Act."

Tribal activist Gokul Hilam showing the copies of flawed FIR and General Diary

"I alerted Inspector Dohifade multiple times on December 7, urging immediate rescue for the Katkari tribals. Despite my calls and messages, no action was taken, showcasing Dohifade's disregard for duty," Pandit said. "The mishandling continued with improper FIR registration, failure to record statements, and the absence of necessary legal sections. Dohifade's willful negligence demands immediate suspension and legal action as per Section 4 of the Atrocities Act."

Issue rocked legislative council

Pandit also highlighted the legislative attention this issue garnered, "I have sent messages to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, I escalated this matter to the members of the House. The Legislative Council under On December 8, MLC Kapil Patil raised this issue under Rule 289 in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. MLCs Manisha Kayande, Niranjan Davkhare, Prasad Lad, and Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve also addressed it as a Point of Information. The Deputy Speaker scheduled a one-hour discussion under Rule 97 in the next week's session regarding this."

Newasa police station’s in-charge, Shivaji Dohifade

Police speak

Dohifade said, "The case was initially registered based on the statement. Subsequently, with additional statements, the case was also registered under the BLSA Act and Atrocities Act."

mid-day has learnt that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, responsible for the home department, directed Superintendent Rakesh Ola to conduct an inquiry. Sources in the home department confirmed to mid-day that Ola informed Fadnavis about the ongoing investigation against Dohifade.

Ola assured mid-day, "The FIR has been filed, and both accused have been arrested. If any negligence is discovered within the police station, appropriate action will follow."

“The government’s failure to implement schemes in tribal districts forces impoverished tribals to migrate for work in brick kilns, sugarcane cutting, and more,” said Balaram Bhoir, General Secretary at Shramjeevi Sangathana, aiding tribals in the state. “Exploited by landlords who offer meager advances. Many refuse to resume work due to low wages and exhaustion, leading masters to force them back to work which is an offence under the BLSA Act.”

Criminal lawyer Trivankumar Karnani said the need for police training on the Atrocities Act and the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act. “It’s disheartening that cops failed to help the tribals in need. Enforcing these laws through FIRs is crucial to protect tribal rights in Maharashtra.”