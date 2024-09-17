Maharashtra: State govt nod for 5-fold fee hike for traditional medicine courses

The letter, addressed to the Fee Regulation Authority, emphasised that the fee hike was a response to requests from the Association of Management of Ayurvedic Medical Colleges of Maharashtra.

The state government has officially sanctioned a fivefold increase in fees for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Unani for seats under the ‘institutional quota’, including NRI seats, starting in the academic year 2023-2024.

This decision was communicated via an official letter from the department of medical education and drugs, following discussions in a meeting chaired by the state’s minister of medical education. The letter, addressed to the Fee Regulation Authority, emphasised that the fee hike was a response to requests from the Association of Management of Ayurvedic Medical Colleges of Maharashtra.

Concerns and implications

This move has already stirred debate among students, parents and education experts. Many argue that the increased fees will limit access to education for deserving candidates, especially those from middle-income families who may struggle to afford such high costs.

In February this year, reports emerged about several Ayurvedic colleges in Maharashtra demanding five times the regular fees for their management seats. These institutions, while justifying the hike by citing increased operational costs and infrastructure improvements, faced backlash from students and parents.

The latest government decision has left students who wished to apply for these management and NRI seats in shock, with fees as high as R5 to R6 lakh per year already being demanded in some cases.

College Speak

Private Ayurvedic colleges argue that the fee hike is necessary to meet the rising costs of running institutions. “NRI and management quotas typically attract candidates who are financially well-off and can afford the higher fees,” said an official from the medical education department.

The government’s decision appears to support this perspective, allowing colleges to charge significantly higher fees for these specific categories of seats. While the state’s public institutions remain relatively affordable, the private sector’s steep fees are a growing concern for those pursuing traditional medicine education in Maharashtra. As of now, the affected students and their families await clarity.