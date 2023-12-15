Maharashtra: State-run hospital services hit due to strike

Authorities forced to deploy trainee nurses, resident doctors overburdened

The corridor outside J J hospital ICU wears a deserted look. Pic/Eshan Kalyanikar

Thousands of nurses and hospital staff across Maharashtra were part of the state-wide strike declared by 17 lakh government employees demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme. Even as the strike was called off by late evening following assurances from the chief minister in the Assembly, it left medical services in the city severely impacted throughout the day.

In Mumbai, there are four state-run hospitals known as the JJ Group of Hospitals comprising Sir J J Hospital, St George’s Hospital, Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital and Cama & Albless Hospital. They all struggled to cater to the large number of patients seeking affordable care. “We assigned student nurses. Resident doctors and a small number of contractual workers covered the shortfall. Apart from that, we also reached out to civic body to provide us with nurses in case the strike is extended,” said J J Hospital Dean Dr Pallavi Saple. According to Saple, 700 nurses were on strike at JJ hospital. “Twelve were working. We also have 250-300 student nurses in total, and at present, we have deployed three per ICU,” she said.

Meanwhile, the resident doctors said all routine work fell on their shoulders. For instance, when mid-day visited the hospital, there was just one student nurse seen in the intensive care unit (ICU), who said this was the first time she was posted there. “The students are doing the best they can with their limited knowledge and experience, so we have no complaints. But resident doctors are currently picking up the responsibilities of the nurses as well as ward attendants,” said a senior resident doctor in the hospital’s ICU unit on the first floor.

In total, there are 57 ICU patients at the hospital. Their relatives noticed the impact of the strike. “We are now telling the student nurses when the patient requires attention in terms of medicines or food. They are not as experienced, but we are not blaming them either,” said Vasai resident Rahaf Hafeez, whose mother has been in J J’s ICU for the past few days. The operation theatre of the hospital was also affected, with only emergency patients being catered to.

Meanwhile, JJ’s senior nurse Aarti Kumbhare said the hospital has been facing a severe shortage of nurses. “Vacancies have not been filled since 2017. This has increased the workload. On top of that, we have no social security as many of us are not covered by the old pension scheme,” said Kumbhare, who is affiliated with the Maharashtra State Nurses Association (MSNA).