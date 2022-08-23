Breaking News
Maharashtra women’s commission wants action against tantriks

Updated on: 23 August,2022 08:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Demand comes after many incidents reported from state about godmen conning women and children

The Maharashtra State Women Commission (MSWC) on Monday demanded strict action against tantriks and self-proclaimed godmen after incidents of superstitious practices involving women and children were reported from different cities in the state. The MSWC has taken suo motu cognisance of recent incidents reported in Aurangabad, Nagpur and Pune and demanded strict action against people promoting such practices and following godmen.

MSWC chief Rupali Chakankar said, “We have written to senior police officers, including Nagpur police commissioner, to take action against tantriks and babas.” In Nagpur, a six-year-old girl with speech impairment was allegedly killed by her parents on the directions of a tantrik, who claimed that the child was possessed by an evil spirit, Chakankar said.

Similarly, a video of another incident reported in Aurangabad is going viral on social media, in which a godman can be seen placing his hands on a woman’s head claiming to heal her of ailments, she said. “In Pune, a woman was forced to bathe naked in front of people to bear a son. Following the incident, the woman's husband, in-laws and the godman were arrested by the local police,” Chakankar said.

