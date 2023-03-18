Maharashtra: Strike for Old Pension Scheme may delay HSC, SSC exam results

While the Std 12th exam conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education ended on Friday, the Std 10th exam would end in the last week of March

With teachers joining the ongoing strike of government employees in Maharashtra, the evaluation of answer-sheets of Std 10th and 12th examinations of the state board could be affected, union leaders said on Friday. While the Std 12th exam conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education ended on Friday, the Std 10th exam would end in the last week of March.