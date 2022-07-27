Maharashtra: Supporters of Eknath Shinde fare poorly on Praja’s MLA report card

Congress MLA Amin Patel ranks first, followed by BJP’s Parag Alvani; meanwhile, Maharashtra scored the 10th spot in terms of Assembly session duration

Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande ranked 23rd on the list of 31 MLAs. File pic

Three of the five Shiv Sena MLAs from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp have ranked below 20 in the Praja Foundation’s MLA report card. The report, published on Tuesday, ranked the city’s 31 MLAs based on attendance in the House, number of questions raised, quality of questions, and criminal record. The report did not include four ministers as well as Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, who died recently.

As per the report, Congress MLA from Mumbadevi Amin Patel secured the first rank while BJP’s Parag Alvani from Vile Parle ranked second and Sena MLA from Dindoshi Sunil Prabhu ranked third. Among Shinde supporters, MLA Prakash Surve from Magathane ranked 30, Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande was 23rd, and Sada Sarvanakar from Mahim ranked 20. Only two supporters of the CM ranked in the top 10 with Kurla West MLA Mangest Kudalkar on 9th spot and Byculla MLA Yamini Yadav on the 8th spot.

“My voters have faith in me. I’m working hard for them,” said Lande. Sarvankar said, “I’m not aware of the report. I don’t know on what basis this report is prepared so I can’t comment on it.” Surve, however, did not respond to mid-day’s calls. Meanwhile, Sena MLA from Jogeshwari and former state minister Ravindra Waikar ranked last.

Maharashtra ranks 10th in country

According to the report, Maharashtra Assembly sessions were held for 18 days in 2020, bringing it to the 10th rank in terms of session duration. “Karnataka ranked first with 31 days, Rajasthan was second with 29 days and Himachal Pradesh scored the third spot with 25 days of assembly session,” said Milind Mhaske, CEO, Praja Foundation.

The average duration per session during the 14th Assembly is only 6 days as compared to 15 days during the 12th Assembly. “Assembly sessions are a place where MLAs raise issues related to people. It is a pity that this period has been shortened,” Mhaske added.