Maharashtra: Tadoba reserve officials, 'Can’t say Maya is dead just yet’

Forest officials say DNA results from remains of tiger found in TATR awaited, so will be premature to speculate

Maya the tigress, whose official name was T-12, was last sighted in August 2023 by Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve patrolling staff

While it is being speculated among the wildlife circles that the legendary tigress T-12 also know as Maya from the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve might have died after the skeleton of a tiger was found on Saturday in the Tadoba beat, the officials from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) have clarified that they have not declared the death of T-12 and so people should avoid misinterpretation.

Don’t assume yet

Field director and conservator of forest (CF) of TATR, Dr Jitendra Ramgaokar said, “On November 18, 2023 a press note was issued from this office in order to share the information regarding the efforts being taken by the forest department to find out the whereabouts of tigress named T-12. Subsequently, it has been observed in media, including social media, that the information shared, has been misinterpreted and wrongly assumed that the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve authorities have declared the death of tigress named T-12. This office is in receipt of several queries in this regard from various stakeholders.”



Forest officials have collected the skeletal remains of a tiger and have sent it for forensic testing to National Centre for Biological Sciences at Bengaluru

Ramgaokar said that the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, forest department, has in no way implied the death of tigress T-12. “The regular efforts of patrolling and camera trap set ups are in place to monitor the location of T-12 in and around Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve. Also, a sample of bones collected during patrolling exercise on November 18, 2023, has been sent for further analysis to National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru. The results of the analysis in terms of species of animal, sex, etc., shall be shared as and when received from NCBS, Bengaluru. All stakeholders are hereby requested not to stop speculating and not to encourage any rumors in this regard, till any official communication is issued from our office,” said Dr Ramgaokar. The DNA from the bone samples will be matched with the DNA samples of tigress T-12 collected during a field study, he said.

Maya was a dominant tigress in the Pandharpawani area of the core region of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve. She was born in December 2010 to a tigress popularly known as Leela and a male tiger known as Hiltop tiger. Since June 2014, T-12 gave birth five times (2015, 2017, 2020 and 2022) and contributed 13 cubs in total, most of which, except for 4 cubs from the second and third litters, did not survive to breeding age for various natural reasons. She has been continuously captured in systematic camera trap exercises since 2014 and was last captured on camera traps during the phase IV exercise from March to May 2023.

Last direct sighting

Her last direct sighting was in August 2023 by TATR patrolling staff in the Panchdhara area near Tadoba Lake. However, she has not been seen since then, raising concerns about her well-being and whereabouts among TATR authorities and regular tourists.

In order to ascertain her presence, large-scale intensive monitoring operations were launched in her known territory from October 7, 2023, with the help of camera traps and regular patrolling. The entire area of Tadoba and Kolara ranges, known to be her territory and movement area, was covered during this exercise. In the process, 10 different tigers (6 females and 7 males), namely T-07, T-114, T-115, T-158, T-16, T-120, T-138, T-164, T-168, T-181, and T-100, were captured in her territory since October 7, 2023. However, T-12 was not captured in the area, giving rise to the possibility of her absence in the area.

As a last resort, an intensive foot patrolling and combing operation was carried out from November 16 to 18, 2023, with the help of all the frontline staff of TATR core area, Special Tiger Protection Force units, and protection camp patrolling staff. This operation was led by deputy director (Core) N K Kale, veterinary officer Dr Ravikant Khobragade, biologist Ms Prajakta Hushangabadkar, DFO Sachin Shinde, ACF Ganesh Misal, RFOs Kolara, Tadoba, Karwa, Moharli, and Kolsa, namely S S Dube, Bhawik Chiwande, Vinod Jambhule, A R Gaund, and Rundan Katkar, respectively, under the guidance of field director, Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, Dr Ramgaokar. About 150 staff members took part in the combing operations from November 16 to 18, 2023.

Waiting for final report

TATR field director Dr Ramgaokar in his statement on Saturday had said, “On November 18, 2023, the combing teams located the remains of a tiger in compartment number 82 of Tadoba beat in the Tadoba range. All the remains were carefully gathered together, and samples were collected for DNA analysis by the wildlife veterinarian and biologist for further analysis. According to the wildlife veterinarian, the remains were in a very advanced stage of decomposition and not fit for further postmortem examination. Also, the tiger has apparently died due to natural causes, considering the location of the remains and the absence of any human activity in the area.” Dr Ramgaokar also said a final statement regarding the status of T 12 shall be made on receipt of DNA analysis report from NCBS by November 30, 2023.

Aug 23

Last sighting of tigress Maya