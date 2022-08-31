Maharashtra: Thane district records 268 Covid-19 cases

With one death reported on Tuesday, the death toll of the pandemic in the district stood at 11,941 while caseload rose to 7,41,655.
Representational Pic
As many as 268 new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Maharashtra's Thane district, a health official said on Wednesday. With one death reported on Tuesday, the death toll of the pandemic in the district stood at 11,941 while caseload rose to 7,41,655.
There are currently 2,468 active coronavirus patients in the district.
