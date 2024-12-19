The taxpayers can also make payments through popular apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and BHIM, an official statement said on Thursday

The Thane Property Tax Collection Centers will also remain open on holidays, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said on Thursday.

In an official statement, the TMC said that the property tax collection process for the fiscal year 2024-25 is currently in its final stages and to ensure convenience for taxpayers, the Thane Municipal Corporation has announced that all property tax collection centers in the city will remain open even on public holidays.

The initiative is aimed at assisting residents who visit their respective ward offices to pay their property taxes in person, the statement said.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has urged residents who have not yet paid their property taxes to do so at the earliest to avoid any unpleasant actions related to property tax collection.

Thane civic chief Saurabh Rao stated that cooperation with the Municipal Corporation will help prevent enforcement measures.

"From December 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, all ward-level property tax collection centers, sub-ward offices, and the main tax collection office in the Municipal Administrative Building will remain open every Saturday from 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Additionally, from January 1, 2025, to March 31, 2025, these centers will operate on all Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays (excluding March 14, 2025, due to Holi), with working hours from 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM," the TMC statement said.

For taxpayers' convenience, the Municipal Corporation has also made online payment options available through its official website, www.thanecity.gov.in, via the Payment Gateway.

The taxpayers can also make payments through popular apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and BHIM, it said.

The Municipal Corporation has encouraged residents to make use of these online facilities for easy and quick payment of property taxes.

Meanwhile, in a recent development, the Thane Municipal Corporation announced its collaboration with the Geospatial Information Science and Engineering (GISE) Hub at IIT Bombay to overhaul the city's traffic management plan. According to TMC Chief Saurabh Rao, the revamped plan will be designed to address the city's growing traffic challenges and plan for long-term improvements.

The revised traffic management strategy will be a year-long project, spearheaded by experts from the GISE Hub at IIT Bombay. The plan will focus on several key aspects, including evaluating current traffic provisions, studying existing traffic patterns, and devising solutions to manage the city's transportation needs effectively through to 2030. Thane is a rapidly growing urban area, and peak-hour traffic congestion has long been a major concern.