Maharashtra: Thane records 314 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 1,253

Updated on: 13 August,2022 10:38 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The death toll rose to 11,937, while the recovery count has now reached, 7,23,593, an official said

Representation Pic


Maharashtra's Thane district reported 314 new Covid-19 positive cases, which raised its overall infection count to 7,36,343, a health official said on Saturday, according to the PTI.


With the addition of the fresh cases on Friday, there are now 1,253 active Covid-19 cases in the district, he said.

As one patient succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll rose to 11,937, while the recovery count has now reached, 7,23,593, the official added.

(With PTI inputs) 

