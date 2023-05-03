Maharashtra: The bombshell that shook rank-and-file

It was supposed to be the launch of an updated version of the patriarch’s autobiography, when he pulled out the political full stop to surprise one and all

NCP chief Sharad Pawar takes a moment to soak in NCP workers’ reactions, at Y B Chavan centre, on Tuesday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Veteran leader Sharad Pawar dropped a bombshell on the Nationalist Congress Party’s rank and file on Tuesday when he announced his decision to resign as the party’s national president. The announcement came at the launch of the extended version of his political autobiography. All hell broke loose, as emotionally charged leaders and workers pleaded with the 82-year-old leader to withdraw his decision. All hell broke loose and emotionally charged leaders and workers ascended the dais where the octogenarian sat with his wife Pratibha Pawar, daughter Supriya Sule and other dignitaries, including two eminent editors, urging him to withdraw his decision. They sat there for about two hours, taking turns to convince the top boss.