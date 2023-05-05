While maintaining silence about ally’s turmoil, Uddhav points to sharp Saamana editorial that has a thing or two to say about NCP, its leaders

Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut

Listen to this article Maharashtra: ‘Those crying now had one foot in BJP’ x 00:00

Uddhav Thackeray, while not saying much on NCP chief’s resignation, assured that the latter wouldn’t do anything that could harm the MVA’s interests. But, when asked whether he too, like Congress leaders, suspected the intentions of some people in the NCP, he asked a reporter, “Have you read the editorial in today’s Saamna?”.