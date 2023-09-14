Maharashtra: Three Zika virus cases reported from Kolhapur and Pune

Maharashtra reported three more confirmed cases of the Zika virus. Of the three cases, two were reported from Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur, while one case was reported from Vadgaon in Pune

Confirming the cases, Dr Pratapsinh Sarinkar, joint director of health services, Maharashtra, stated that the state government has started disease surveillance and contact tracing in the areas where the confirmed cases reside.

Both the cases from Kolhapur’s Ichalkaranji are reported in the above-50-year-old age group.

Dr Sarinkar added, “The cases in Ichalkaranji do not have any travel history. Both are sporadic cases (a single case that can’t be linked to another case)."

Zika Virus Disease is a mild illness caused by the Zika virus. The disease is transmitted by infected Aedes mosquitoes. Symptoms of Zika virus Disease include: Fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache

The Zika Virus Disease is self-limiting. Around 80 per cent of people who are infected with Zika virus are asymptomatic. The Aedes mosquito which spreads the Zika virus, also transmits Dengue and chikungunya. It usually lasts for two to seven days. Most of these symptoms are similar to viral illness and infection, therefore Zika virus cannot be identified just from the symptoms itself and needs to be diagnosed through a blood test.

Speaking about the Zika virus, Dr Anita Mathew, Director-Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, said “Zika virus is a mosquito-borne infection that spreads through a mosquito bite. So it’s important to take all the necessary preventive measures to avoid a mosquito bite. This will not only prevent us from getting the Zika virus, but will also help us stay away from Malaria, Dengue, or Japanese Encephalitis.”

Adding more information, Dr Jitendra Choudhary, Consultant, Intensive Care & Critical Care, Hiranandani Hospital Vashi, said, “Zika virus infection can have serious consequences for pregnant women and their babies. It can cause Microcephaly, a condition where the baby's head is smaller than normal, and other neurological problems. Zika virus infection can also trigger Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare disorder that affects the nerves and muscles.”

“There is no specific vaccine or treatment for Zika virus infection. The best way to prevent it is to avoid mosquito bites by using insect repellents, wearing long-sleeved clothes, and removing stagnant water where mosquitoes can breed,” he added.

Earlier, Mumbai reported two Zika virus-positive cases. On August 23, Mumbai reported its first Zika virus case after a 79-year-old Chembur resident was infected by the virus. The Zika virus case was confirmed by the National Viral Institute (NIV), Pune.

Another Zika virus case in Mumbai was reported on September 2, second case was confirmed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after a 15-year-old female from Kurla was reported to have tested positive.