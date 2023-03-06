Maharashtra: Tigress found dead in buffer zone of TATR

Official said that the carcass of the tigress identified as T-62, aged around eight to 10 years, was spotted on Sunday evening

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

A carcass of a tigress was found in the buffer zone of the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said on Monday.

The carcass of the tigress identified as T-62, aged around eight to 10 years, was spotted on Sunday evening, the official from TATR said.

A post-mortem was performed in the presence of forest officials and samples were collected for testing to ascertain the exact cause of death, which could not be concluded immediately as the carcass was in a decomposed state, he said.

After necessary formalities, the big cat was cremated in the presence of all representatives and officials of TATR.

According to official figures from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), a total of 112 tigers died across India since January. Of them, 80 were male and 26 were female while the sex of six is unknown. Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest number of tiger deaths, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka.

