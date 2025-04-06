The Maharashtra government is planning a digital revamp of the Mathadi labour registration system to weed out fake workers and protect genuine head-loaders from exploitation.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra to act against bogus Mathadi workers with digital clean-up x 00:00

The Maharashtra government is preparing to take firm action against the growing number of fraudulent Mathadi workers, with plans underway to digitally reform the registration process of these head-load labourers, Labour Minister Akash Phundkar has stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to PTI, the minister said that a robust verification system is being developed to identify and eliminate fake workers—many of whom are described as “extortionists in disguise.” The overhaul includes linking registrations with Aadhaar, implementing biometric attendance systems, and introducing employer verification mechanisms.

The government, according to PTI, has received mounting complaints from across industrial zones in Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Kolhapur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Many business owners have reported being coerced into hiring Mathadi workers who neither perform actual labour nor contribute to operations, leading to mounting financial strain and disruptions in business activities.

Phundkar emphasised, “We are committed to safeguarding genuine Mathadi workers, but we will not allow bogus individuals to hijack the system. These fake workers are exploiting the welfare framework and tarnishing the spirit of the original legislation.”

The Mathadi system is governed under the Maharashtra Hamal, Mathadi and Other Manual Workers (Regulation of Employment and Welfare) Act, designed to protect those involved in physically demanding loading and unloading jobs. However, the original intention of the law, according to PTI reports, is being diluted through its misuse—prompting widespread dissatisfaction among stakeholders.

The issue of exploitation under the guise of labour rights has been further fuelled by allegations of support for bogus registrations from politically connected individuals and certain union leaders, although no specific names were mentioned by the minister.

As per PTI, the state legislature recently passed an amendment to the Mathadi Act, redefining 'manual work' as a core activity to prevent ambiguity and curb the misuse of registration benefits. A high-level committee will now be established to reassess all existing registrations across districts, with unauthorised entries to be removed.

Additionally, the Labour Department will conduct district-level audits of all Mathadi boards to ensure compliance and transparency.

Phundkar also noted that the government is considering further policy reforms and potential amendments to the existing legal framework, should they be required.

“This administration supports honest workers and legitimate businesses. We will neither tolerate fraudulent practices nor allow harassment of investors and entrepreneurs,” he said, adding that the objective is to strike a balance between labour welfare and industrial development.

(With inputs from PTI)