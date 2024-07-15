Breaking News
Maharashtra to cstablish corporation for 'warkaris' ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi

Updated on: 15 July,2024 11:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Maharashtra social justice dept released a government resolution (GR) on Sunday outlining the formation of the 'Mukhyamantri Warkari Mahamandal'.

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
In preparation for Ashadhi Ekadashi, the Maharashtra government has announced the establishment of a corporation to improve amenities for 'warkaris' (followers of Lord Vitthal) and 'kirtankars' (pilgrims who sing religious chants).


The social justice department released a government resolution (GR) on Sunday outlining the formation of the 'Mukhyamantri Warkari Mahamandal'. The headquarters will be located at Pandharpur, which is known for the Vitthal-Rukmini temple in the Solapur district. This year, Ashadhi Ekadashi will fall on July 17, reported PTI.


According to the report, every year, lakhs of warkaris from all walks of life, including peasants, labourers, and farmers, embark on the 'wari' (foot pilgrimage) to Pandharpur, a centuries-old ritual.


The GR observes that the quantity of 'dindis' (processions) has increased over time, necessitating precise 'wari management'. On July 11, 2024, the state cabinet approved the proposal to form the Warkari Mahamandal, the report added

The firm will concentrate on establishing pilgrimage locations and providing medical help, food, security, and insurance to warkaris and kirtankars. It will also endeavour to improve the routes used for 'palkhi' (palanquin) procession and clean up the Chandrabhaga, Indrayani, and Godavari rivers, PTI report further stated.

Reportedly, earlier this month, the state government provided a toll exemption for vehicles bringing devotees to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Ekadashi. The toll waiver, which is in place from July 3 to July 21, is intended to make the journey more convenient.

Every year, lakhs of devotees from all across Maharashtra gather in Pandharpur to chant hymns to Sant Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram on Ashadhi Ekadashi, the report added.

Ajit Pawar announces formation of corporation for warkaris

The Maharashtra government would submit a request to UNESCO for a global heritage nomination for the 1,000-year-old Pandharpur 'wari' (pilgrimage), Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar informed the legislative assembly during the budget session, according to PTI.

According to the news agency, he also stated that the government will establish a separate company to provide facilities to Warkaris (Lord Vitthal devotees) who make the annual pilgrimage from Alandi and Dehu in Pune district to the Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur in Solapur district.

It is during the speech that Ajit Pawar announced the corporation, 'Mukhyamantri Warkari Sampradaya Mahamandal,' will be established to provide facilities to warkaris, kirtankars (those who sing in praise of deities), and bhajani mandals (groups of devotional singers), as well as to manage the 250-kilometer palkhi (palanquin) route, according to PTI.

