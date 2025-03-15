Breaking News
Maharashtra to solar electrify 2000 primary health centres by 2026

Maharashtra to solar-electrify 2,000 primary health centres by 2026

Updated on: 15 March,2025 03:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anisha Shrivastava | anisha.shrivastava@mid-day.com

The government is committed to expanding energy production through sustainable means, and the SELCO Foundation is playing a key role in advancing this goal, said CM Fadnavis

File Pic

File Pic

Maharashtra to solar-electrify 2,000 primary health centres by 2026
The Maharashtra Government has launched a major initiative to solar-electrify primary health centres (PHCs) in 18 districts with support from the SELCO Foundation. The project, aimed at promoting renewable energy and improving healthcare infrastructure, is expected to significantly enhance the availability of quality healthcare services across the state.


According to Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis, the increasing limitations of conventional energy sources have highlighted the urgent need to shift towards renewable energy. The government is committed to expanding energy production through sustainable means, and the SELCO Foundation is playing a key role in advancing this goal, said CM Fadnavis.


The solar electrification project will be carried out in two phases. In the first phase, 250 primary health centres have already been equipped with solar power. By June 2026, a total of 2,000 centres are expected to be fully solar-powered. Fadnavis expressed confidence that the use of solar energy would not only improve the reliability of healthcare services but also help reduce operational costs through savings on electricity bills.


The solar electrification of primary health centres has already been completed in eight districts: Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Jalgaon, Buldhana, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Latur, and Wardha. Work is currently underway in 10 other districts, where PHCs are expected to become self-sufficient in energy upon completion. The initiative will provide an uninterrupted 24-hour power supply to healthcare facilities, ensuring that critical services remain functional even during power outages.

Chief Minister Fadnavis highlighted the environmental benefits of the project, stating that the transition to solar energy would contribute to reducing carbon emissions and raising environmental awareness at the local level. The project is expected to create a sustainable energy model while strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

The SELCO Foundation has been at the forefront of renewable energy initiatives in India. Previously, in collaboration with IKEA, the Foundation successfully solar-electrified primary health centres in eight districts, helping to improve healthcare services and promote clean energy solutions.

For the current project, SELCO Foundation and IKEA will provide financial assistance of Rs 50 crore to the Maharashtra government. The funding will cover the cost of solar installations and training for healthcare personnel. SELCO Foundation will train staff on the use and maintenance of solar energy systems to ensure long-term efficiency and reliability.

