Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that Maharashtra has become a preferred destination for investments from a variety of countries, owing to the state's friendly economic environment.

CM Eknath Shinde/ File Photo

Listen to this article Maharashtra top choice for overseas investments, states CM Shinde x 00:00

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that Maharashtra has become a preferred destination for investments from a variety of countries, owing to the state's friendly economic environment. "Maharashtra has become a preferred destination for investments from various countries," CM Shinde said.

Inaugurating a midnight blood donation programme to celebrate the New Year, Shinde emphasised the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission, emphasising the success of a comprehensive cleaning initiative in Mumbai that has spread to other parts of the state, stated a report in PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, Shinde emphasised the successful completion of 85 per cent of the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) agreed during the Davos meeting in 2023, highlighting Maharashtra's demand for international investments.

Shinde observed a considerable increase in help from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, which has released over Rs 165 crore to aid more than 20,000 individuals, a huge increase from prior payouts of Rs 2 to 3 crore, the report added.

He also lauded the outstanding outcomes of the deep cleaning programme, a key component of the Swachh Bharat campaign, which led to its spread to other Maharashtra regions. Over 100,000 people participated in a recent cleanup effort in ten Mumbai locales, he claimed.

CM Shinde underlined the government's commitment to ensuring a clean, green, and healthy Mumbai, calling blood donation an extraordinarily honourable gesture and praising everyone who took part in the effort.

Meanwhile, Thane BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar has appealed to CM Shinde to resolve the outstanding debts of a rubber company's employees before beginning a cluster development programme on the firm's property, stated another report in PTI.

According to the report, in a statement issued on Sunday, Kelkar, whose party works with the Shiv Sena led by Shinde, expressed optimism for the Chief Minister's understanding and aid to workers affected by the company's shutdown.

CM Shinde recently presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for Thane's Wagle Estate cluster development project, the report added.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of cluster redevelopment of the city's old and damaged structures, noting the tragedy of the Sairaj building collapse in 1998, which resulted in the death of 18 people.

With PTI inputs

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!