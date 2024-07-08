Breaking News
Worli accident: Law equal for everyone, no one would be spared, says CM Shinde
NDRF rescues 49 people stranded in Thane resort after heavy rains
All schemes presented in budget permanent: CM Shinde on Uddhav's jibe
Part of building collapses in Thane; no one hurt
Worli hit and run case: Shiv Sena leader, driver arrested
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Tourists trekkers at Raigad Fort evacuated amid heavy rains

Maharashtra: Tourists, trekkers at Raigad Fort evacuated amid heavy rains

Updated on: 08 July,2024 01:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Raigad district, in Maharashtra's Konkan area, has seen heavy rains in the last 24 hours, trapping many people at the historic fort.

Maharashtra: Tourists, trekkers at Raigad Fort evacuated amid heavy rains

Police officials outside Raigad fort/ X

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Tourists, trekkers at Raigad Fort evacuated amid heavy rains
x
00:00

Authorities successfully evacuated numerous visitors and trekkers who were stranded at Raigad Fort because of heavy rains, officials said on Monday. The fort, located approximately 170 kilometres from Mumbai, has now been restricted to visitors until July 31.


Raigad district, in Maharashtra's Konkan area, has seen heavy rains in the last 24 hours, trapping many people at the historic fort, which was once the capital of Maratha monarch Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, reported PTI. 


According to the report, a Mahad police station official, flood-like conditions at the fort's 'Payri Marg' (step path) made navigation impossible for tourists. A video circulating on social media depicted some of the trapped persons.


Raigad police and district administration teams responded promptly, evacuating the affected tourists and trekkers. The official clarified, "There was no cloud burst, but the area is experiencing heavy rainfall," noting that Mhasala, Srivardhan, and Mahad tehsils have also been hit by heavy showers, the report added. 

"Due to ongoing heavy rains in the district. Raigad Fort has been closed to tourists since 8 July 2024 and police security has been appointed," said Raigad police in their tweet.

Given the intense downpour, Raigad Fort will remain closed to tourists and trekkers until July 31. However, the ropeway to the fort will continue to operate.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange signal for Mumbai on Tuesday, July 9, anticipating significant rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Heavy rains on Monday morning produced major traffic congestion and waterlogging around the city. Sunil Kamble, Director of IMD Mumbai, claimed that approximately 270 mm of rainfall was recorded between 2 and 6 am. "An 'orange' notice for severe to very heavy rain has been issued for the next 24 hours. A 'yellow' alert has been issued for heavy rain tomorrow," Kamble told ANI.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

raigad maharashtra mumbai news mumbai mumbai rains heavy rains

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK