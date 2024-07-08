Maharashtra: Tourists, trekkers at Raigad Fort evacuated amid heavy rains

Raigad district, in Maharashtra's Konkan area, has seen heavy rains in the last 24 hours, trapping many people at the historic fort.

Police officials outside Raigad fort/ X

Authorities successfully evacuated numerous visitors and trekkers who were stranded at Raigad Fort because of heavy rains, officials said on Monday. The fort, located approximately 170 kilometres from Mumbai, has now been restricted to visitors until July 31.

Raigad district, in Maharashtra's Konkan area, has seen heavy rains in the last 24 hours, trapping many people at the historic fort, which was once the capital of Maratha monarch Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, reported PTI.

According to the report, a Mahad police station official, flood-like conditions at the fort's 'Payri Marg' (step path) made navigation impossible for tourists. A video circulating on social media depicted some of the trapped persons.

Raigad police and district administration teams responded promptly, evacuating the affected tourists and trekkers. The official clarified, "There was no cloud burst, but the area is experiencing heavy rainfall," noting that Mhasala, Srivardhan, and Mahad tehsils have also been hit by heavy showers, the report added.

"Due to ongoing heavy rains in the district. Raigad Fort has been closed to tourists since 8 July 2024 and police security has been appointed," said Raigad police in their tweet.

Given the intense downpour, Raigad Fort will remain closed to tourists and trekkers until July 31. However, the ropeway to the fort will continue to operate.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange signal for Mumbai on Tuesday, July 9, anticipating significant rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Heavy rains on Monday morning produced major traffic congestion and waterlogging around the city. Sunil Kamble, Director of IMD Mumbai, claimed that approximately 270 mm of rainfall was recorded between 2 and 6 am. "An 'orange' notice for severe to very heavy rain has been issued for the next 24 hours. A 'yellow' alert has been issued for heavy rain tomorrow," Kamble told ANI.