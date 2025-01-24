The MSRDC said that it has scheduled the girder installation work for a bridge at (Dongargaon/Kusgaon) on the Mumbai Pune Expressway (Pune bound lane) on January 27, 2025, January 28, 2025, and January 29, 2025

The MSRDC has urged the motorists to plan their travel accordingly

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Traffic block on Mumbai-Pune Expressway for three days x 00:00

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has announced traffic block on Mumbai-Pune Expressway for three days for girder installation work.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MSRDC said that it has scheduled the girder installation work for a bridge at (Dongargaon/Kusgaon) on the Mumbai Pune Expressway (Pune bound lane) on January 27, 2025, January 28, 2025, and January 29, 2025, between 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM.

During this time, traffic heading from Mumbai to Pune on the Pune-bound lane will be diverted via the Dehuroad route from Walwan to Varsoli Toll Naka (National Highway No. 48). However, traffic heading from Pune to Mumbai will continue to operate on the Mumbai-bound lane of the expressway as usual.

After 3:00 PM on all three days, traffic heading from Mumbai to Pune will resume on the expressway’s Pune-bound lane.

The MSRDC has urged the motorists stating that those planning to travel on the expressway during the period or plan to travel during the traffic block hours must plan their journeys accordingly and use the alternative route provided for Pune-bound vehicles. If drivers face any difficulties during the specified hours, they may contact the control room of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at 9822498224 or the Highway Police Department at 9833498334 for assistance.