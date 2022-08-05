Maharashtra transport department urge parents to verify data credentials of school buses

State transport department asks parents to contact RTO to cross-verify authenticity and safety of school buses; school bus owners’ associations ask why illegal vehicles are not suspended

Students get off a school bus at Marine Drive. Representation pic

The Maharashtra transport department on Wednesday urged parents to verify data and cross check credentials of school buses before admitting their children, saying RTO offices can clear any doubt or veracity about their services.

“Schools and parents need to be cautious while hiring school buses and vans, and check their authenticity with nearest local RTO offices. It is important that parents and schools co-operate for the safety of children,” Maharashtra transport commissioner Avinash Dhakne said.

2,253 buses fined in 4 days

The department has also stepped up action against illegal school buses in a state-wide campaign and cracked down on over 2,253 buses in just four days, including 1,661 with permits and 592 without. A fine amount of Rs 56,66,500 was recovered from these defaulters.

“The various violations include lack of speed governors, operating without permit, exceeding permitted passenger capacity, operating on lapse insurance validity, absence of fire-fighting equipment and non adherence to school bus guidelines. The drive will continue,” a senior official said.

Anil Garg, president of School Bus Owners’ Association (SBOA), Maharashtra, said, “We don’t say there shouldn’t be any checking. But we fail to understand why illegal vehicles are allowed to run in the first place and why can’t the authorities suspend the defaulters? They are let off with just a fine and later they become repeat offenders.

“Does the RTO only want to collect money by way of fine? Is it not bothered about safety? These vehicles operate without licence, permit batches of drivers, GPRS, CCTV cameras, woman staff conductors, fitness certificate, taxes and PUC certificate. Our vehicles operate only after fulfilling all these conditions and expenses on them, and on an average, we pay R825 per child a month. Transport and other costs are separate. It is important for parents and schools to realise this. The life of a child is more important than money,” he added.

Transport department officials said they fine first-time violators, and take strict action against repeat offenders as per provisions of the law.

Parents can contact the RTO here

South Mumbai RTO-(MH01): Tardeo 022-23551515/ 235551501 Email: mh01@mahatranscom.in

Western suburbs RTO-(MH02): Andheri 022-26366957/ 26323315 Email: mh02@mahatranscom.in

Western suburbs extended RTO-(MH-47): Borivli 022-28919768 Email: mh47drtoborivali@gmail.com

Eastern suburbs RTO-(MH03): Wadala 022-24036518/4036221 and Worli 022-24935857

Email: mh03@mahatranscom.in