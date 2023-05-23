Breaking News
Mumbai: Rs 3.23 cr cleared to kick-off Vikhroli hospital redevelopment
Mumbai saw 26 heart attack deaths every day in 2022
BMC closes Parel TT bridge for bikers, heavy vehicles
Mumbai: Tech snag during paper correction triggers panic
Illegal posters of politicians deface Mumbai metro pillars
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Tribals stage protest over land rights in Thane

Maharashtra: Tribals stage protest over land rights in Thane

Updated on: 23 May,2023 04:17 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Protestors carrying banners, placards and flags shouted slogans against the government and marched from Chintamani Chowk till the collectorate

Maharashtra: Tribals stage protest over land rights in Thane

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Tribals stage protest over land rights in Thane
x
00:00

Tribals from Maharashtra's Thane district took out a protest march to the district collectorate on Tuesday to press for their demands regarding forest land rights.


According to news agency PTI, protestors carrying banners, placards and flags shouted slogans against the government and marched from Chintamani Chowk till the collectorate.




Also Read: Thane: Five booked for cheating man under the pretext of offering job in Dept of Posts and Railways


A delegation of protestors later submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional officer listing their demands to be forwarded to the collector and chief minister.

Of 17,000 claims submitted by tribals in the district, 9,000 have been rejected by the authorities, one of the protesting tribal activists claimed, reported PTI.

Protestors also demanded a time-bound programme to resolve this issue and urged that the forest department personnel be stopped from razing dwellings of tribals.

(With inputs from PTI)

thane maharashtra news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK