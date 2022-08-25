Maharashtra: Two ST buses collide in Ratnagiri, 16 passengers injured

The accident took place in Ratnagiri district, over 330 kilometres from Mumbai
Representation Pic
As many as sixteen passengers were injured after two Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (ST) buses collided on Thursday morning, the PTI reported. The accident took place in Ratnagiri district, over 330 kilometres from Mumbai, a police official told the PTI said.
As per the PTI, the incident took place in Dapoli area of Ratnagiri at around 7:30 am and 16 passengers were discharged after treatment for minor injuries at a state-run hospital there, he said.
(with PTI inputs)