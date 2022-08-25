Breaking News
Mumbai: Autorickshaws to have QR codes with driver’s details
Mumbai: Shiv Sena factions face off over artificial immersion pond at Prabhadevi
We were not told about PF for many years: Jet Airways pilots
Mumbai: Bandra Fair is back this year!
Mumbai: CR suspends 10 new AC services after protests
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Two ST buses collide in Ratnagiri 16 passengers injured

Maharashtra: Two ST buses collide in Ratnagiri, 16 passengers injured

Updated on: 25 August,2022 02:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The accident took place in Ratnagiri district, over 330 kilometres from Mumbai

Maharashtra: Two ST buses collide in Ratnagiri, 16 passengers injured

Representation Pic


As many as sixteen passengers were injured after two Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (ST) buses collided on Thursday morning, the PTI reported. The accident took place in Ratnagiri district, over 330 kilometres from Mumbai, a police official told the PTI said.


Also Read: Mumbai: Thief behind burglaries from December 2021 caught

As per the PTI, the incident took place in Dapoli area of Ratnagiri at around 7:30 am and 16 passengers were discharged after treatment for minor injuries at a state-run hospital there, he said.


(with PTI inputs)  

Do you agree with people boycotting bollywood films?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra mumbai mumbai news maharashtra state road transport corporation news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK