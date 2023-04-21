Breaking News
Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray expels Balasaheb Chandere from Shiv Sena (UBT) for anti-party activities

Updated on: 21 April,2023 02:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The expelled leader is Zilla Pramukh of Pune District Balasaheb Chandere, who has been accused of indulging in anti-party activities as the ground for their expulsion

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Continuing with his desperate measures to consolidate the party, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday expelled one senior party leader for anti-party activities. 


The expelled leader is Zilla Pramukh of Pune District Balasaheb Chandere, who has been accused of indulging in anti-party activities as the ground for their expulsion. 



In a press statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) Secretary Vinayak Raut said, “Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray has expelled Zilla Pramukh of Pune District Shri. Balasaheb Chandere for anti-party activities. He has been expelled from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party on the orders of Uddhav Thackeray.” 

In June last year, Eknath Shinde led a rebellion of a majority of Shiv Sena’s MLAs, causing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government functioning under Thackeray as chief minister to fall. The MVA comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress. Shinde then joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a government in the state, claiming the chief minister’s chair for himself. 

In a big blow to Uddhav Thackeray, the Election Commission on February 17 allotted the name 'Shiv Sena' and its poll symbol to the group led by Eknath Shinde.

