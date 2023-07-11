Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray might need to consult a psychiatrist, says Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis hit out at Uddhav Thackeray over the latter's "taint" jibe saying it seems Uddhav needs some "psychiatric treatment" due to the ongoing political situation in the state

File Photo

Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis hit out at Uddhav Thackeray over the latter's "taint" jibe saying it seems Uddhav needs some "psychiatric treatment" due to the ongoing political situation in the state.

On Monday, addressing his party workers in Nagpur, Uddhav Thackeray said the BJP leader was a "taint" on the city as he had aligned with the NCP despite asserting that he would never do so. Playing an old audio clip of Fadnavis stating that he would never join hands with the NCP, Thackeray said the BJP leader's "no means yes".

Asked about Uddhav's comments, Fadnavis said, "It pains me to see the opposition and former friend (Thackeray) facing the impact of current political developments. I think he might need to consult a psychiatrist."

Earlier this month, the NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight of his colleagues joined the Shinde-led government, splitting the Sharad Pawar-founded NCP. Ajit Pawar took oath as a deputy chief minister, the others were sworn in as ministers.

Fadnavis said, "It is unfair to react to a person who makes allegations because of his current psychological condition. His current mental status is such that we should try to understand it. It is better not to react to what he is saying."

Several BJP leaders have also come in support of Devendra Fadnavis after Thackeray's attack on him.

Pravin Darekar, former leader of the opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council and BJP MLC said, "Thackeray himself has diluted Hindutva by betraying the BJP. He himself is a blot on Hindutva. He cannot make such comments on our leaders."

The BJP also took to Facebook to launch an attack on Thackeray. It said on FB, "Uddhav Thackeray should have seen his own face in the mirror before making such unacceptable comments against Fadnavis. You would have seen a corruption-ridden face in the mirror."

(with inputs from PTI)