Murmurs of discontent in MVA as Raut says his party will aim to return 18 MPs to next Lok Sabha, causing heartburn to Congress

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray with NCP, Congress leaders during the MVA’s ‘Vajramuth’ rally, at BKC, on May 1. Pic/Ashish Rane

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray Sena lays down seat-sharing marker x 00:00

They may have vowed to stand together against the BJP, but it seems like the three major constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi have some tough times ahead. They will have to overcome turbulence and infighting over finalising the seat-sharing formula for the elections they wish to contest as a team.