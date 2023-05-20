Breaking News
How did CCTV footage from day of Aryan Khan’s arrest go missing?
Mumbai: 12-man gang behind Rs 25-cr like-and-earn scam arrested
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde assures Gokhale Road bridge will open by October
Mumbai: Labourer dies at site of Uddhav Thackeray’s new house
Mumbai: City roads become safer, surroundings get deadlier
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray Sena lays down seat sharing marker

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray Sena lays down seat-sharing marker

Premium

Updated on: 20 May,2023 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

Murmurs of discontent in MVA as Raut says his party will aim to return 18 MPs to next Lok Sabha, causing heartburn to Congress

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray Sena lays down seat-sharing marker

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray with NCP, Congress leaders during the MVA’s ‘Vajramuth’ rally, at BKC, on May 1. Pic/Ashish Rane


They may have vowed to stand together against the BJP, but it seems like the three major constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi have some tough times ahead. They will have to overcome turbulence and infighting over finalising the seat-sharing formula for the elections they wish to contest as a team. 

ajit pawar uddhav thackeray sanjay raut shiv sena bharatiya janata party congress mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK