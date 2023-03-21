Maharashtra: Unpaid power bills swell to Rs 127 cr in Kalyan zone

A Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) PRO said power bill dues worth Rs 100.33 crore are pending with 3,31,275 consumers and Rs 27.17 crore with 48,225 others whose electricity supply had been disconnected for non payment of bills

Representative Image

Maharashtra power discom has said power bills of Rs 127 crore are pending in the Kalyan zone of Thane district, according to officials.

A Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) PRO said power bill dues worth Rs 100.33 crore are pending with 3,31,275 consumers and Rs 27.17 crore with 48,225 others whose electricity supply had been disconnected for non payment of bills.

Also Read: Maharashtra govt planning to set up network of informers to crack down on illicit liquor trade, says minister

He said offices of MSEDCL will remain open during the weekend before March 31 for the ease of consumers who want to pay the pending bills.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.