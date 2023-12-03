Maharashtra: Villager killed by Naxalites in Gadchiroli district

A 38-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by Naxalites in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said on Sunday.

Chamra Madavi, a resident of Morkuti village in Korchi taluka, was picked up by Naxalites from his house late on Saturday night and was killed on the outskirts of the village, news wire PTI reported quoting an official.

Madavi was a sympathiser of the banned outfit and had been arrested last year in the Balaghat district of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh for trying to supply ammunition to Naxalites, Superintendent of Police Nilotpal said.

The deceased man's sister is also a Naxalite and is married to Mansingh Holi, a divisional committee member (DVC) of Maoists, he said.

It is suspected that Madavi had taken money from Naxalites for the supply of ammunition and the killing may be a fallout of that, the official said.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested and a minor apprehended after a brief exchange of fire on Sunday for allegedly opening fire outside the house of a scrap dealer in northeast Delhi's Welcome area as part of an extortion bid, police said.

The accused were nabbed from Yamuna Khadar near the metro yard, they said.

A complaint was received on November 28 that two scooter-borne assailants opened fire outside the house of Abrar Ahmed (45). No one was injured in the incident and three bullet shells were recovered from the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Later, Ahmed told police that he received a call and the caller, who claimed to be calling on behalf of the Hashim Baba gang, demanded Rs 50 lakh from him, the DCP said.

Around 3:20 am on Sunday, a police team intercepted the two accused based on a tip-off, Tirkey said.

"When the two were signalled to stop, they abandoned their scooter and tried to flee in the dark. One of them, who was later identified as Akki, opened fire at the police team. The police team retaliated and Akki sustained a bullet injury in his right leg.

"The police team arrested Akki and apprehended a minor after a brief chase. We have also recovered two pistols from them," the DCP said.

Akki was taken to the hospital for treatment, he added.

During interrogation, Akki told police that he is a close associate of the Hashim Baba gang. He was involved in a number of criminal cases, including those of murder and extortion, Tirkey said. (With inputs from PTI)