Maharashtra: Virar village’s Khap Panchayat dissolved

Following a series of reports in this paper, local political heavyweights, administration and police join hands to break illegal rule of community

Umesh Vaity’s wife and daughter (left) and Darshan with his daughter returned to the village following the announcement; Umesh Vaity’s wife and daughter (left) and Darshan with his daughter returned to the village following the announcement. Pics/Hanif Patel

It was Diwali in the true sense for nearly 3,500 villagers of Chikhal Dongri in Virar West after the announcement recently of the end to the terrorising Khap Panchayat. Not only has the traditional practice been ended, but the Khap Panchayat has also started returning fines illegally collected from villagers.