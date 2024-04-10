Maharashtra weather: Thane residents asked to report health issues to authorities as temperature soars

Thane Municipal Corporation has urged residents to promptly report to medical facilities, health issues faced by them due to the prevalent hot weather and to stay informed about preventive steps being taken by the civic body

The TMC has also formed a task force to tackle the issues. Representative Pic/Sameer Abedi

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra on Wednesday urged local residents to promptly report to medical facilities, health issues faced by them due to the prevalent hot weather and to stay informed about preventive steps being taken by authorities to mitigate the situation, the PTI reported.

According to the news agency, the TMC recently formed a task force, which has been entrusted with the implementation of the 'heat remedial action plan,' aimed at addressing concerns over rising temperatures and heat-related health issues faced by citizens, particularly during the months between March and June.

"With Thane city's proximity to the bay coast with exacerbating humidity levels, residents often experience health complications, including dizziness, muscle cramps and increased heart rate. Municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao stressed the importance of promptly reporting such symptoms to nearby health facilities and urged citizens to stay informed about preventive measures," a TMC release said, as per the PTI.

Key officials from Thane, including additional commissioners Sandeep Malvi and Prashant Rode, health officer Dr Chetna Nitil and deputy commissioner Anagha Kadam, took part in the inaugural meeting of the task force chaired by Rao.

Discussions at the meeting centred on conducting surveys to gauge the impact of rising temperatures on vulnerable communities like slum-dwellers and elderly residents, said the release, reported the PTI.

Noting a surge in heatwave frequency and intensity in the city, the need for enhanced healthcare measures and increased access to drinking water facilities was raised at the meeting, it said.

The civic commissioner issued directives for disseminating informational materials on heat-related illnesses, leveraging digital platforms for awareness campaigns and ensuring regular monitoring of preventive measures through Asha health workers, said the release.

BMC sets up cold rooms in major hospitals

Meanwhile, considering the summer season and rising temperature in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had recently issued guidelines for heat stroke control and prevention.

The Mumbai civic body has also set up cold rooms in major hospitals and medical colleges for heat stroke patients, the statement released by BMC said.

The civic body has also stocked up medicines to ensure sufficient medicines are available at health facilities in the view of changing weather. Fourteen major hospitals, general hospitals and medical colleges will have two beds each in the cold rooms set up for treating heat stroke patients. At present, the BMC has equipped 103 of its Hindu Hridaysmrat Balasaheb Thackeray 'Aapla Davakhana' (public dispensaries) with air conditioners, the statement said.

(with PTI inputs)

