Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rainfall expected over Konkan and Ghat areas of Maharashtra, says IMD

Maharashtra weather update: Konkan and Ghat regions of Maharashtra experienced extensive rainfall, with isolated areas receiving moderate to extremely heavy rainfall, while the monsoon remained active across most of these regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heavy rainfall is expected in the Konkan region and adjoining Western Ghat areas of central Maharashtra, reported news agency ANI.

"Due to active monsoon conditions enhanced rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places over parts of Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 2-3 days," said the official statement.

According to the official release, the Konkan and Ghat regions of Maharashtra experienced extensive rainfall, with isolated areas receiving moderate to extremely heavy rainfall, while the monsoon remained active across most of these regions.

"Monsoon remained active over most parts of Konkan and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra. They received widespread rainfall with heavy to very rainfall at isolated places. Extremely heavy falls also occurred at isolated places over parts of North Konkan yesterday," the statement said.

Due to squally weather, the IMD issued a caution to fishermen around the North Maharashtra coast not to travel along and off from June 29 to July 3.

"Warning for coastal areas for North- Maharashtra coast: Squally weather with wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely along and off North Maharashtra coast from June 29 to July 3.

Fishermen were advised not to venture along and off North Maharashtra Coast during above mentioned period, added the official statement.

Additionally, the IMD statement also gave advisories to fishermen around coastal areas of the South Maharashtra Coast and told them not to venture along and off the coast for the next five days.

"Warning for coastal areas of South Maharashtra- Goa coast: Squally weather with wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely along and off South Maharashtra - Goa coast from June 29 to July 3.

As per the official statement, the impact of the incessant rainfall would cause several issues such as water logging and inundation over most parts of low-lying areas and river banks.

"It would cause disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport, while also affecting major roads and the local trains. Additionally, possibilities of flash floods and uprooting of weak trees and collapse of old and unmaintained structures and buildings," stated the official statement.

Subsequently, the IMD directed the people to take precautions before moving out of the house.

"Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination. Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard. Avoid going to areas that face water logging problems often. Avoid staying in vulnerable structures," said the statement.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted moderate rainfall over Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts.

According to the IMD high rainfall was recorded in several stations of the Central Railway.

"Today's highest rainfall reported at Igatpuri (94 mm), Vashind (86.5 mm), Lonavla (76.5 mm), Kasara (61.8 mm), Monkeyhill (61.1 mm), Kanjurmarg (47.68 mm) and Thane (47.20 mm) respectively," stated the IMD.

Additionally, the IMD said no waterlogging was reported in the main line, harbour, Transharbour, Kharkopar and Khopoli suburban and non-suburban sections of the Central Railways.

(With inputs from ANI)