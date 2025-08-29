Directorate of Primary Education calendar chalks out tasks to be carried out on regular basis by teachers, school authorities; apart from the daily teaching/learning activities, the educators have been asked to record and upload the daily student attendance on a portal

In a bid to streamline non-academic activities at schools, Maharashtra’s Directorate of Primary Education has issued a week-by-week calendar for teachers across the state. The calendar chalks out daily, weekly, and monthly tasks for teachers, principals, and education officials to streamline all data.

Apart from the daily teaching/learning activities, the educators have been asked to record and upload the daily student attendance on a portal. On a daily basis, the educators are also to record the number of students partaking in the PM-POSHAN midday meal programme.

Details for Periodic Assessment Tests (PAT), updating student Aadhar details on portals, celebrating days of national and state-level importance, safety awareness weeks, scholarship exam forms, national programmes, and many other such tasks have been outlined for the educators in the weeks to come. Every week now has a minimum of three to four tasks other than the three daily mandates.

“The timetable tends to micromanage schools and is asking teachers to do everything but teach students. With these multiple added tasks and a sorry state of teacher recruitment, the quality of imparted education remains affected. An educator needs to first acclimatise with the new software, collect data, upload it, and then also abide by any other circulars that may come their way. This leaves teachers little scope for teaching and lesson planning,” said Jalindar Devaram Sarode, president of the Shikshak Sena in Maharashtra.

The timetable also schedules PATs in April 2026, despite the backlash last year. “The heat waves are strong across Maharashtra in the last days of April, which is why scheduling an exam then becomes tough on the teachers as well as students, especially at schools with poor infrastructure,” said Sarode.

