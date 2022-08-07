Maharashtra: Why ban on plastic-coated packaging won’t help

The state government’s decision to solve the plastic problem needs rethinking, feel green entrepreneurs who say that when it comes to packaging, there’s no one-size-fits-all formula

As per the new amendment of the 2018 single-use plastic ban, paper plates such as these with aluminium and plastic coating, glasses, forks, and containers are banned and should be phasing out soon. Pic/Sameer Markande

Last week, the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government banned the production of single-use plastic packaging, and plastic-coated and laminated goods in the state. While the new rule disallows the use of dishes, glasses, forks, containers and bowls made with these materials, the green packaging industry that’s been systematically working to create environment-friendly alternatives feels that the state authorities should have taken them into confidence while coming up with effective solutions for industries that are going to be affected by the ban.