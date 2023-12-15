Breaking News
Mumbai: Trees near flyovers being pruned to avoid mishaps
Mural of late Goa CM Parrikar adds colour to Mapusa-Calangute road
Mumbai school trust transferred Rs 24 cr to pvt entity in 3 yrs; audit recommended
Mumbai: 30-year-old man held for molesting minor girl in Andheri
Delhi Police Special Cell to recreate scene of Parliament security breach
Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan CM Friday
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Winter Session Have we developed a reporting mechanism asks Aaditya Thackeray on data leak

Maharashtra Winter Session: Have we developed a 'reporting mechanism', asks Aaditya Thackeray on data leak

Updated on: 15 December,2023 05:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

Top

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday raised the issue of Aadhaar data leak in the ongoing winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly.

Maharashtra Winter Session: Have we developed a 'reporting mechanism', asks Aaditya Thackeray on data leak

File Photo

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Winter Session: Have we developed a 'reporting mechanism', asks Aaditya Thackeray on data leak
x
00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday raised the issue of Aadhaar data leak in the ongoing winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly.


Speaking in the Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur, Aaditya Thackeray asked whether the government has developed any 'reporting mechanism' to take action against the culprits.


Also read: Easy address change process in Aadhaar major cause of cyber fraud: Police


“There were reports suggesting that details of over 80 crore Aadhaar cards were leaked. People download many apps nowadays and their personal data can be breached from that. I want to ask the state government that is state government in co-ordination with the Central government developing a 'reporting mechanism' to take action against such apps and culprits”, he asked.

Also read: Maharashtra govt announces SIT probe into violence in Beed district during Maratha quota stir

Earlier, a report by US-based cybersecurity firm Resecurity has claimed that personal identifiable information of about 815 million which is 81.5 crore Indians has been leaked on the dark web.

The United States-based global cybersecurity solutions provider, published a report claiming "millions of personally identifiable information (PII) records, including Aadhaar cards, belonging to Indian residents, (are) being offered for sale on the Dark Web."

In a blog post published on October 15, Resecurity said a "threat actor" (identified as 'pwn0001') was brokering access to these records, and that these were available for sale for USD 80,000.

Also read: Devendra Fadnavis says drugs worth Rs 50,000 crore seized in Maha in recent past

As per the report, data including names, phone numbers, addresses, Aadhaar, passport information are for sale online.

The data allegedly on sale also included age, gender and addresses of millions of Indian citizens.

The same post also claimed a leak from August - brokered by a "threat actor" called 'Lucius' - offered 1.8TB of data "impacting an unnamed India internal law enforcement organization".

There were at least three instances of large-scale Aadhaar leaks last year, including one in which farmers' data stored on the PM Kisan website, were reportedly made available on the dark web.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra Aadhar news aaditya thackeray shiv sena

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK