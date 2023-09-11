Maharashtra: Woman, 2 children killed as truck rams into autorickshaw in Beed

The accident took place in a ghat section near Ghatsavli village around 8 pm on Sunday, police personnel from Beed district said

Representative Image

Two children and a woman were killed when a container truck collided with their autorickshaw in Maharashtra’s Beed district, a PTI report stated. In the accident, that happened on Sunday, a person sustained injuries. The accident took place in a ghat section near Ghatsavli village around 8 pm on Sunday, an official was quoted as saying in the PTI report.

The official told PTI that the speeding container truck collided with the three-wheeler killing three of the occupants—a woman and her minor sons—and seriously injuring one. The official said that the deceased was identified as Nasreen Azim Sheikh (35) and her sons Numan (12) and Adnan (10).

The deceased were residents of Islampura in Beed and were travelling towards their home from Dharur taluka when the crash happened. Meanwhile, the truck that crashed had fallen on the side of the road.

Personnel from the nearby Pimpalner police station rushed to the spot. It is still not known whether the driver was taken into custody or not.

In another similar incident, two brothers died in Mumbai and three others sustained injuries. Reportedly, the car that they were travelling in caught fire early Monday morning. The incident reportedly happened on BA Road in Matunga at around 4 am when a CNG car hit a road divider; the occupants were going on a joyride after a party, the officials were quoted as saying.

The car had suddenly burst in flames leaving occupants with no time to get out of the vehicle. Reportedly, the locals alerted the police and fire personnel. The police said that two brothers aged 18 and 20 passed away and three other occupants along with the driver have been admitted to Sion Hospital for further treatment. They sustained major burn injuries.

The police added that during the incident, both doors at the left side had got jammed due to which the occupants were unable to get out. They further elucidated that the car was a CNG vehicle and it dashed against the divider which then caused the fire. The police said they have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) based on the primary information and that further probe is underway.

With PTI inputs