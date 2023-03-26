Maharashtra: Woman security guard held for operating sex racket in Thane

Acting on a tip off, the woman was arrested from Mumbra railway station on Friday, Anti Human Trafficking Cell senior inspector Mahesh Patil said

Representative Image

A woman security guard in Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested for allegedly operating a sex racket, a police official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip off, the woman was arrested from Mumbra railway station on Friday, Anti Human Trafficking Cell senior inspector Mahesh Patil said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Two women murdered in three days in Nagpur city; 2 men held

The racket used to be operated via WhatsApp with women being sent to places of the customer's choice, he said.

She has been booked under Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.