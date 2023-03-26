Breaking News
Maharashtra: Woman security guard held for operating sex racket in Thane

Updated on: 26 March,2023 09:51 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI

Acting on a tip off, the woman was arrested from Mumbra railway station on Friday, Anti Human Trafficking Cell senior inspector Mahesh Patil said

A woman security guard in Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested for allegedly operating a sex racket, a police official said on Sunday.


Acting on a tip off, the woman was arrested from Mumbra railway station on Friday, Anti Human Trafficking Cell senior inspector Mahesh Patil said.



The racket used to be operated via WhatsApp with women being sent to places of the customer's choice, he said.

She has been booked under Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he added.

