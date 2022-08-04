Maharashtra: Woman Shiv Sena office-bearer booked for using derogatory language against CM Eknath Shinde

The case was registered against Kavita Gavand, a functionary of Thackeray-led Sena at Dombivli in Thane district

Eknath Shinde. Pic/PTI

Police have registered a case against a woman office-bearer of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena for allegedly using derogatory language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads another faction of the party, an official said on Thursday.

The case was registered against Kavita Gavand, a functionary of Thackeray-led Sena at Dombivli in Thane district, he said.

The supporters of CM Shinde and his predecessor Thackeray had clashed at the party office in Dombivli on Tuesday. The supporters of the Shinde group entered the party office and installed the pictures of the chief minister and his MP son Shrikant Shinde in the office.

Also read: Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde govt issued 751 GRs in one month

Hundreds of supporters from both the factions came face-to-face at that time. During the ruckus, Gavand allegedly used derogatory language against CM Shinde, the official said.

A case was registered against her and an unidentified person at Dombivli police station under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes). No arrest has been made in this connection, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.