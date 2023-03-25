Maharashtra: Worker succumbs to burn injuries that he suffered in fire at Palghar company

The worker, Nagendra Gautam, had suffered 60 per cent burn injuries in the mishap that occurred on Thursday, and he died at the Airoli Burns Hospital on Friday, the official from Palghar district said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 28-year-old worker, who had suffered severe burn injuries in a fire at a health care company in Palghar district of Maharashtra, died during treatment at a hospital in neighbouring Thane, an official said on Saturday.

The worker, Nagendra Gautam, had suffered 60 per cent burn injuries in the mishap that occurred on Thursday, and he died at the Airoli Burns Hospital on Friday, the official from Palghar district said.

Also Read: Advocate seeks probe against MIDC officials and contractor

"Two workers had suffered burn wounds in a fire at the company located in Tarapur MIDC, of whom one died in hospital during treatment," Palghar District Disaster Control Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

The fire had erupted in a reactor at the company, Assistant Fire Officer at the MIDC Palghar Fire station Dinesh Ambure said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.