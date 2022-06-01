Maharashtra: ZP teacher's son cracks UPSC, says after '1993 Latur earthquake he decided to take up govt job'

Shubham Bhosale says that the hearsay stories of the Latur earthquake of 1993 made him realise the ground reality of rural Maharashtra. He was inspired to make a career in a profession that would help marginalised communities and work towards development in rural areas of the country

Latur-based Shubham Bhosale from Killar village bags 149th rank in the prestigious civil services examination results which were announced this week. Bhosale (25), the son of a zilla parishad primary teacher, is a first-generation learner from his family.

Bhosale said hearsay stories of the devastation, the 1993 Latur earthquake had wrought, made him realise the ground reality of rural Maharashtra and he was inspired to seek a career in a profession that would help marginalised communities and work towards development in rural areas of the country.

"In 1993, my village was the epicenter of the earthquake. Around 10,000 villagers died in Latur from the earthquake. We were badly hit and government officials and the villagers made a lot of effort to rebuild my village. Hearing of that tragedy left a lasting impact on my mind. I always wanted to make a career that would help citizens and be a model of good governance," said Bhosale.

