Maharashtra: ZP teacher's son cracks UPSC, says after '1993 Latur earthquake he decided to take up govt job'

Latur-based Shubham Bhosale from Killar village bags 149th rank in the prestigious civil services examination results which were announced this week. Bhosale (25), the son of a zilla parishad primary teacher, is a first-generation learner from his family.
Bhosale said hearsay stories of the devastation, the 1993 Latur earthquake had wrought, made him realise the ground reality of rural Maharashtra and he was inspired to seek a career in a profession that would help marginalised communities and work towards development in rural areas of the country.
"In 1993, my village was the epicenter of the earthquake. Around 10,000 villagers died in Latur from the earthquake. We were badly hit and government officials and the villagers made a lot of effort to rebuild my village. Hearing of that tragedy left a lasting impact on my mind. I always wanted to make a career that would help citizens and be a model of good governance," said Bhosale.
On September 30, 1993, an earthquake of 6.2 magnitude had struck the Latur-Osmanabad region and killed around 10,000 people; thousands more were injured. Around 52 villages in the region were destroyed in the disaster.
Bhosale completed his primary education at zilla parishad schools in Sirsal and Borphal villages and later shifted to Mumbai for further education.
According to the B.Tech graduate, it was difficult for him to understand the syllabus and study in Mumbai as he had only studied in Marathi-medium schools before that, but the medium of education in college was English.
"At the beginning of the college years, I faced a lot of difficulty in understanding the topics. Later, I started learning and speaking English with the help of my friends. I was determined to learn the language fluently. By the third year of my college, I was a part of the student's council," he said.
After completing his education, Bhosale went back to his village and started preparing for the UPSC exams. When the pandemic hit, he realised that the students in his village were getting left behind when teaching switched to online mode. "Many students in my village do not have digital equipment like smartphones and laptops. There is hardly any access to the internet either. During the pandemic, I helped a few students from my village by teaching them in a community learning atmosphere so that they didn't miss out on education," he said.
Bhosale added he never wanted to take up a corporate-sector job. "Even if it is a high-paying job, according to me, working in the corporate world will not be able to give me the same satisfaction which I will get by working on the ground-level for my people."
Bhosale was able to crack UPSC civil services examination on the second attempt. In his first attempt, while he made it to the interview round, he finally missed making the cut by just four marks. Speaking about his exam preparations, he said, "The Covid-19 pandemic helped me study in a peaceful environment. I was able to concentrate on my studies and also be with my family."
"As an officer, I want to help build a good administration which will be citizen-friendly," Bhosale said.