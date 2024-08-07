The portal revamp is almost complete, and the new version is set to offer enhanced user experience, data analytics, personalized dashboards, and more to meet current and future needs.

Come August 31, at midnight the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority's (MahaRERA's) Maha-Complaint and Regulatory Integrated Technology Implementation or Maha-CRITI web portal, will go live. The revamped portal is at its final stages, and the new portal is expected to have several improved and useful features such as enhanced user experience, data analytics, personalised dashboards, etc. to meet the current and future requirements.

A MahaRERA official said, “There are various tasks carried out on MahaRERA's website such as registration, renewal and rectification of projects, registration and renewal of agents and complaints from homebuyers. During the transition process, MahaRERA’s website will be down for promoters and agents from midnight of 13th August to midnight of 31st August. The improved website will go live and be fully operational on August 31 at midnight. While migrating to the new system, homebuyers will have to make applications manually between midnight of August 20 to August 31. Online hearings of complaints will continue uninterrupted.”

However, promoters and agents will have to ensure they do the due diligence by August 13, as the website will be in the midst of migration between midnight (11.59 pm) of August 13 and midnight (11.59 pm) of August 31. The official said only the completed applications submitted by August 13 will be processed by MahaRERA officials.

These interruptions will be caused due to MahaRERA's MahaCRITI website going live on August 31 at midnight. The system will undergo various technical transitions while migrating from old to new websites. The new website will enhance the user interface with an integrated system and much more to meet current and future requirements. MahaRERA urges all the stakeholders to cooperate during this transition period.

“The existing system is over seven years old, necessitating a comprehensive overhaul to enhance user-friendliness for all the stakeholders, improve functionalities for all users and introduce data analytics as well as dashboards. These will ensure speed, efficiency and convenience,” the officer added.

From August 31, all the regulatory and complaint management functionalities will be done on the next-generation integrated enterprise-wide comprehensive IT solution. This system incorporates business intelligence and data analytics for all its regulatory and complaint management functions.

The objective of MahaCRITI is to enhance the user experience and provide a truly integrated system with a single source of truth, ensuring that data captured at one point is consistently used across the platform. This solution provides personalised dashboards for all users such as homebuyers, promoters and agents, there also is system-driven reminders, notifications, compliance reports, quarterly progress reports, complaint management, etc.

Additionally, the never-before features of mobile applications and AI-driven chatbots for real-time assistance will also be introduced making MahaCRITI a comprehensive and effective platform for all the stakeholders.

Enhance portal functionalities: MahaRERA chief

Any public sector organisation's website should provide unambiguous and reliable information in the least amount of time possible to those who get in touch with the organisation. The platform should be interactive ensuring these elements and this also is the need of the hour. As the interactions on MahaRERA's website is increasing day by day, there is a requirement to enhance the portal's functionalities, said Ajoy Mehta, Chairman of MahaRERA.

A few months ago, about 5,000 people visited MahaRERA's website daily, which translates into just over 200 site visits every hour. This has increased manifolds to over 34,000 daily visitors and over 1,400 per hour visits. This number continues to be on the rise. Considering this increasing digital traffic, MahaRERA decided to update and make the website more technically sound and user-friendly to be able to meet the rise in demands. From this perspective, this new website has been designed after a series of meetings and tests in the last year.

“The new website will immensely help all the stakeholders. The new system will make it easy for homebuyers to register complaints and access the necessary information about projects including the project's current status to decide if they should enter into the transaction or not. Additionally, the artificial intelligence-backed chatbot and mobile application will only increase traffic on MahaRERA's website,” he said.

The new website will also have modules to make it convenient for developers and agents to interact with MahaRERA. Apart from increasing their efficiency, this new website will further help in increasing transparency and accountability in the real estate sector. The new website will be available to everyone from the midnight of August 31, he concluded.