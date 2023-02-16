Mahashivratri 2023: BEST to run special bus services in parts of Mumbai for occasion

In a statement, the BEST said, on Saturday, February 18, 2023, a large number of devotees visit the Kanheri Caves and Babulnath Temple for darshan on the occasion of Mahashivratri and to facilitate the transportation of passengers going to Kanheri Caves and Babulnath Temple in Sanjay Gandhi National Park (Borivali East).

Representational Pic

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Thursday said that it will be running special buses on the occasion of Mahashivratri, the BEST said in a statement.

It said, as part of BEST's initiative, six additional buses of Bus route No. 188 from 10.30 am to 7 pm on the route from Sanjay Gandhi National Park (entrance) to Kanheri Caves will be operational.

The BEST further said, It has been decided that for the passengers going to Babulnath Temple bus route no. 57 (Walkeshwar to PT Udyan-Shivadi), Bus route no. 67 (Walkeshwar to Antop Hill) and bus no. 103 (Walkeshwar to Colaba Bus Station) on all three routes will be running six additional services from 7.00 am to 7 pm.

"The BEST appeals to the devotees to take advantage of these additional bus services," the BEST said in the statement.

On the other hand, with an aim to provide last-mile connectivity to its commuters, the BEST) has designed over 100 routes in parallel lines of Mumbai Metro services which are operational as well as under construction. The BEST officials conducted a travel study on various Metro corridors before designing these new routes in the city.

Six of the new routes are already operational including the Mira Road railway station to Dahisar metro station which was started on Monday, February 13 this week. According to BEST officials, as and when more Metro services will be operational in Mumbai, they will be adding more new routes to provide last-mile connectivity to its commuters.