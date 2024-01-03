Mahayuti will win over 45 seats in Lok Sabha polls, Chandrashekhar Bawankule says

Chandrashekhar Bawankule expressed confidence that workers and leaders from opposing parties would join the ruling party before next Lok Sabha polls.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule

The Maharashtra BJP president, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, has set lofty goals for the 'Mahayuti' alliance, aiming for victory in more than 45 of the state's 48 Lok Sabha seats. In preparation for the 2024 general elections, he announced the start of preparatory sessions on January 14.

During a news conference in Mumbai, Bawankule expressed confidence that workers and leaders from opposing parties would join the ruling party before the next Lok Sabha polls later this year, a report in PTI stated.

According to the report, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) compose the Mahayuti alliance.

Bawankule, along with NCP leader Sunil Tatkare and Shiv Sena state cabinet member Dada Bhuse, announced preparations for preliminary rallies across Maharashtra on January 14. The goal of these gatherings is to engage grassroots workers at the booth level, the report added.

"We are preparing to win more than 45 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls." "Each party in the alliance will work to broaden its reach across the state," said the BJP leader.

Bawankule also predicted a shift of workers and leaders from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to the ruling allies prior to the Lok Sabha polls. He indicated a potential absence of ground-level support for the MVA, despite the presence of leaders, the PTI report added.

"You will see only leaders on the MVA side, but there will be no one (workers to campaign) in front of them," Bawankule said.

Meanwhile, following the footsteps of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, He said that given the current state of the country, he believes PM Modi will be re-elected after the Lok Sabha polls in a few months.

"Looking at the wave and the results of elections in some states, everywhere the wind is blowing in favour of Narendra Modi saheb. I am confident that PM Modi Saheb will again become the prime minister in 2024," he said.

When asked about Maharashtra assembly polls, he said, "In the subsequent Maharashtra assembly elections (due later this year), the chief minister will be from Mahayuti (ruling alliance)."

