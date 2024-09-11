Police suspect fall was from sixth floor balcony, say no suicide note was found in the house; add that a full investigation is on in the case
Police officers and doctors at the spot where the 62-year-old was found dead on September 11. Pic/Anurag Ahire; (right) Anil Mehta. Pic/X
Key Highlights
- Actor Malaika Arora’s stepfather Anil Mehta died after allegedly falling from the balcony
- The Bandra police have registered an accidental death report
- Anil Mehta had been living with his wife, Joyce Polycarp, who was in another room
Actor Malaika Arora’s stepfather Anil Mehta, 62, died after allegedly falling from the balcony of a sixth-floor flat at Ayesha Manor Society in Bandra West on Wednesday morning. The Bandra police, who suspect that Mehta had lost his balance after feeling dizzy, have registered an accidental death report.