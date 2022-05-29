Maldives flier alleges harassment by staff at Mumbai T2 airport

Passenger files complaint against airline; claims staff threatened his mum to get Rapid Antigen Test despite no such guidelines

Complainant Ashwani Diwan (right) with his mother and brother

A Kolkata based passenger, who had gone to Maldives to celebrate his mother’s birthday, has alleged that passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mumbai International Airport T2 were being forced to get a Rapid Antigen Test by Air India staffers.

On May 6, Ashwani Diwan, who was travelling with his mother Punam Diwan, 60, and brother Kunal, had a flight scheduled to Maldives from the Mumbai airport. In an online complaint filed with the Sahar police station on May 26, Diwan alleged that his mother was harassed by the Air India staff to get a test done.

Speaking to mid-day, Diwan said, “We were going to Maldives to celebrate my mom’s 60th birthday, but the airport staff of Air India left her in tears. They misbehaved and threatened us, saying that they wouldn’t allow us to board the flight to Maldives if we didn’t produce my mum’s negative RT-PCR report.” His mother wasn’t carrying her COVID-19 vaccination certificate, though she had the first dose certificate on her as proof.

